Japan vows to improve border checks, bail after Ghosn flight

WorldNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Japan vows to improve border checks, bail after Ghosn flightTOKYO (AP) — Japan's justice minister vowed Monday to strengthen border departure checks and review bail conditions after Nissan's former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, fled the country. Masako Mori told reporters at a news conference the ministry has already acted to prevent a recurrence but declined to give details. She was asked about reports that Ghosn had hidden in a box and that baggage checks at a regional airport might have been insufficient. Ghosn skipped bail while awaiting trial on various financial misconduct allegations and later said from Lebanon that he did it to escape injustice. Mori declined to...
News video: Japan orders tighter border controls after Ghosn flees country

Japan orders tighter border controls after Ghosn flees country 00:57

 Japan's justice minister and prosecutors call the escape of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn illegal and respond by tightening border controls. Adam Reed reports.

