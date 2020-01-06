Japan vows to improve border checks, bail after Ghosn flight
Monday, 6 January 2020 () TOKYO (AP) — Japan's justice minister vowed Monday to strengthen border departure checks and review bail conditions after Nissan's former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, fled the country. Masako Mori told reporters at a news conference the ministry has already acted to prevent a recurrence but declined to give details. She was asked about reports that Ghosn had hidden in a box and that baggage checks at a regional airport might have been insufficient. Ghosn skipped bail while awaiting trial on various financial misconduct allegations and later said from Lebanon that he did it to escape injustice. Mori declined to...
CNN reports Japanese officials on Sunday criticized Carlos Ghosn's escape from the country.
Calling it 'unjust', Japan vowed to tighten immigration rules in their first public remarks since the former..
Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn used two of a private Turkish company's planes illegally in his escape from Japan.
According to Reuters, MNG Jet says an employee falsified lease records to exclude Ghosn's..