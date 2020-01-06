Global  

Mike Pompeo warns Iran that US could attack if Tehran retaliates

WorldNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Mike Pompeo warns Iran that US could attack if Tehran retaliatesWritten by Edward Wong Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iran on Sunday that the United States could attack the country within its borders and its leaders if they take hostile actions against US interests in the aftermath of the drone strike that killed a top general. “I’ve been part of the discussion and planning process — everything I’ve seen about how we will respond with great force and great vigor if the Iranian leadership makes a bad decision,” Pompeo said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We hope that they won’t, but when they do, America will respond. “We will be bold in protecting American interests, and we’ll do so in a way that’s consistent with the rule of law,” he added. In...
 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday defended the intelligence assessment that led the United States to kill Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, as Democratic lawmakers questioned whether there was an imminent threat.

