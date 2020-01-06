Global  

Iran general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for US killing

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian general who replaced the leader killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad vowed in remarks aired Monday to take revenge as Tehran abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in response to the slaying. Esmail Ghaani’s threat comes as the blowback over the U.S. […]
News video: Boris Johnson says Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’

Boris Johnson says Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’ 00:50

 Boris Johnson has broken his silence on the killing of Iran General Qassem Soleimani. Mr Johnson accused General Qassem Soleimani of being “a threat to all our interests” and said “we will not lament his death” in a statement.

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General [Video]Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning.

Huge funeral processions for killed general in Iran - Latest updates [Video]Huge funeral processions for killed general in Iran - Latest updates

Huge funeral processions for killed general in Iran - Latest updates

Trump claims Soleimani 'got caught' plotting to kill more Americans and claims general was hated in Iran

Donald Trump says that Iran general Qassem Soleimani was "caught" as he was "plotting to kill" many Americans, after years of anti-US military actions that have...
Independent

‘Why Don’t You Just Be Quiet?’: CNN Analyst Gen. Marx Scolds Sen. Chris Murphy Over Criticism of Iran Strike

The first Capitol Hill criticism of the strike, directed by President Donald Trump, which killed leading Iran general Qasem Soleimani, came from Sen. Chris...
Mediaite

