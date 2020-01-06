Japan PM Abe sticks to plan to deploy Self-Defense Forces to Middle East

Tokyo [Japan], Dec 28 (ANI): Japan's Cabinet on Friday endorsed a plan to send a Self-Defence Force (SDF) ship and aircraft to the Middle East in one of its...

US troops are stationed across the Middle East and now could be a target Iran has promised severe revenge for the U.S.’s killing of Qassem Soleimani, the country’s powerful military commander. Across the Middle East, these threats...

WorldNews 15 hours ago



