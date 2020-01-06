Global  

Japan PM Abe sticks to plan to deploy Self-Defense Forces to Middle East

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe repeated his plans to deploy the Self-Defense Forces to the Middle East to ensure the safety of its ships, even as tensions in the region erupt in the wake of the United States' killing of one of Iran's top military commanders.
