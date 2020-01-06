Global  

'The stories are horrific': Shane Warne to auction Baggy Green cap to raise funds for Australia bushfires victims

DNA Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Record-breaking temperatures and months of severe drought fuelled a series of massive bushfires across Australia.
News video: Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims

Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims 00:58

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was heckled during a visit to Corbago, one of the towns that has been ravaged by bushfires this season. Residents refused to shake the Prime Minister’s hand until he promised more funding, and told him, “you won’t be getting any votes down here, buddy....

Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia [Video]Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia

Third death confirmed on Wednesday bringing the number of victims killed to 12 during the months-long bushfires.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

The Burnt Christmas Tree Helping Bushfire Victims [Video]The Burnt Christmas Tree Helping Bushfire Victims

A burnt Christmas tree sculpture in Sydney is serving as a poignant reminder of the damage caused by bushfires in Australia this year. Made from charred branches and household debris from the fires,..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Shane Warne to auction Baggy Green cap to raise fund for Australia bushfire victims

Sydney [Australia], Jan 6 (ANI): Former Australia legendary spinner Shane Warne on Monday decided to auction his Baggy Green cap to raise funds for victims of...
Sify

Sport24.co.za | Warne to auction 'baggy green' for bushfire appeal

Shane Warne has announced plans to auction the "beloved" baggy green cap he wore throughout his 145-Test career to raise money for victims of bushfires raging in...
News24

