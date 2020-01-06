Global  

New high school puts focus on environment, climate change

Monday, 6 January 2020
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new high school in New Orleans is preparing students for careers in coastal protection and restoration, anticipating a future with ongoing climate change and sea level rise. New Harmony High School opened in the fall of 2018 and currently serves about 100 south Louisiana students, including 14-year-old Mei Miller. She […]
New school prepares youth for climate change

New high school in New Orleans prepares youth for careers in coastal protection and restoration in anticipation of ongoing climate change and sea level rise....
USATODAY.com

Science teachers, students get Times Square New Year's stage

NEW YORK (AP) — This year's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will spotlight efforts to combat climate change when high school science teachers and...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

