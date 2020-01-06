Global  

Sanctions threat against Iraq 'not very helpful', German minister says

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Threatening Iraq with sanctions is "not very helpful," Germany's foreign minister said on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Baghdad could be hit by sanctions "like they've never seen before" if U.S. forces were forced to leave.
