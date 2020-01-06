Global  

Michelle Williams delivers powerful speech on women’s rights at Golden Globes 2020

Hindu Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Patricia Arquette, Joaquin Phoenix and Ellen DeGeneres were some of the other winners who used the ceremony to amplify issues which needed attention
News video: Michelle Williams Reflects On Powerful Golden Globes And Emmys Speeches

Michelle Williams Reflects On Powerful Golden Globes And Emmys Speeches 03:24

 While speaking backstage at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Michelle Williams shares reflects on her powerful Golden Globes speech and whether she's witnessed any change in Hollywood since speaking out at the Emmys.

Michelle Williams Makes a Passionate Plea for Abortion Rights in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech


TIME

Golden Globes: Michelle Williams gives powerful speech on motherhood

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Michelle Williams used her Golden Globes acceptance speech to share her own story of choosing when and how to have children,...
Sify


