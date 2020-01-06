Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Joaquin Phoenix accepts Golden Globe for ‘Joker’ in expletive-laden speech

Hindu Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Actor has become the second actor to win a Globe for portraying the Joker, after Heath Ledger won for ‘The Dark Knight’ in 2009
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Joaquin Phoenix's anti-Hollywood speech was (almost) perfect

Joaquin Phoenix's anti-Hollywood speech was (almost) perfect 02:48

 Between blasting private jets and admitting awards mean nothing, the 'Joker' gave the most memorable speech at the Golden Globes.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Big winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Big winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Big winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020

Phoenix won his second career Golden Globe for his title role in 'Joker.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 05:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Golden Globes: Joaquin Phoenix drops F-bombs, gets bleeped in head-turning acceptance speech

Joaquin Phoenix won a Golden Globe for "Joker," and his speech at the awards show is getting almost as much attention.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SFGatePolygonSifyIndependent

Netizens are angry as Joaquin's speech gets cut

Joaquin Phoenix won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of the mentally unbalanced Arthur Fleck aka Joker in comic book...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

rominabrannockG

rominabrannockglambert RT @DailyMailCeleb: 'I love you!': Joker star Joaquin Phoenix chokes up as he pays tribute to fiancée Rooney Mara in gushing speech as he a… 54 minutes ago

VenkataSrinath1

[email protected] RT @TheHinduCinema: During his speech, #JoaquinPhoenix also stressed on the importance of helping with climate change issues such as the ra… 3 hours ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity 'I love you!': Joker star Joaquin Phoenix chokes up as he pays tribute to fiancée Rooney Mara in gushing speech as… https://t.co/QvnU0tvCj6 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.