Kevin Nguyen RT @GMA: #GoldenGlobes: The best moments from backstage with the winners! https://t.co/xRvvMvkOJW @tjholmes and @sarahaines are live from… 3 days ago

SARANYA SINGPEM RT @Dedsingpem4444: Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series : Musicalor Comedy… 3 days ago

SARANYA SINGPEM Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series : Musicalor Com… https://t.co/RyecStvuWH 3 days ago

Mr. Brightside Impressed by his restraint. Best Actor still working on his acting off the usual cameras to project a "real life" p… https://t.co/HqHmaMcJnj 4 days ago

Java EE Trainers ✓ Golden Globes' best backstage quotes: Ren�e Zellweger explains 'scrambled' acceptance spee #BreakingNews… https://t.co/q2pjF7cAnu 4 days ago

Benjamin Zhao https://t.co/AipNITwDvs, (Golden Globes' best backstage quotes: Renée Zellweger explains 'scrambled' acceptance spe… https://t.co/73symWM7S3 4 days ago

siouxsie #GoldenGlobes whittle🎥dopewriter devhead BACKSTAGE: #GoldenGlobes 2020 “8:11 pm: ⁦@awkwafina⁩ reacted to becoming the first person of Asian heritage to win… https://t.co/M7LR84ljAn 4 days ago