Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Full schedule to be announced today

DNA Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The commission has called a press conference at 3.30 PM to announce the election schedule.
Election Commission to announce schedule for Delhi assembly election today

The poll panel will make the announcement around 3.30 pm today.
Live: EC to announce Delhi polls dates shortly

The Election Commission of India is slated to announce the dates of the much-awaited state legislative assembly elections in Delhi today afternoon. Stay with TOI...
