Get ready to Wiggle: band's original members reunite for fire relief gig

Lights, Camera, Action, Wiggle! The original line up of Wiggles is set to reunite briefly next week.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Julie Peterson RT @smh: Lights, Camera, Action, Wiggle! The original line up of Wiggles is set to reunite briefly next week in aid of bushfire relief | @A… 32 seconds ago The Sydney Morning Herald Lights, Camera, Action, Wiggle! The original line up of Wiggles is set to reunite briefly next week in aid of bushf… https://t.co/gpbMt1Bzgj 40 seconds ago Andrew [Church of Kai][482][へちforミスiD2020] RT @theage: The original Wiggles line-up is getting back together to put on a fundraising concert to support those affected by bushfires. h… 2 minutes ago The Age The original Wiggles line-up is getting back together to put on a fundraising concert to support those affected by… https://t.co/x9M0jHOMYv 12 minutes ago Meredith Schier These will be the hottest tickets in town - @TheWiggles: band's original members reunite for #bushfires relief gig… https://t.co/5rP0sY73Ak 27 minutes ago