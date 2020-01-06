Global  

Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki win 1st doubles match

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
They’re friends, they’re former World No. 1s in singles and on Monday they became doubles partners for the first time as Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki teamed to win a first round match at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Williams and Wozniacki overwhelmed Japan’s Nao Hibino and Mikoto Ninomiya 6-2, 6-4 in a match which […]
Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki teamed up in the doubles for the first time to beat Japanese pair Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya 6-2 6-4 at the Auckland...
The women's ASB Classic has been hit by another withdrawal, with Svetlana Kuznetsova pulling out on Monday due to a viral illness.The Russian was due to play...
