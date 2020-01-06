Global  

Successor to Slain Iranian General Vows Revenge: Live Updates

NYTimes.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
“God the almighty has promised to get his revenge,” said the man who will take over for Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, increasing fears of an escalating cycle of retaliation.
US attack kills Iranian General, Khamenei vows revenge (2nd Ld)

Tehran, Jan 3 (IANS) A US attack ordered by President Donald Trump has killed Gen Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps'...
Sify

Iran general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for US killing

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian general who replaced the leader killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad vowed Sunday to take revenge as Tehran abandoned the...
Seattle Times

