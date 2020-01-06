Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Thousands turn out for Soleimani funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day'

WorldNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Thousands turn out for Soleimani funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day'Tens of thousands of Iranians thronged the streets of Tehran on Monday for the funeral of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a U.S. air strike last week and his daughter said his death would bring a "dark day" for the United States. "Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," Zeinab Soleimani said in her address broadcast on state television after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered Friday's strike that killed the top Iranian general. Iran has promised to avenge the killing of Soleimani, the architect of Iran's drive to extend its influence across the region and a national hero among many Iranians, even many of those...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Thousands attend Soleimani and al-Muhandis's funeral in Baghdad

Thousands attend Soleimani and al-Muhandis's funeral in Baghdad 07:40

 Thousands in Baghdad are attending funeral procession for those killed in US air raid targeting Soleimani on Friday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mourners flood Tehran as calls for revenge over Soleimani grow [Video]Mourners flood Tehran as calls for revenge over Soleimani grow

Iran's leaders join massive crowds in the capital for the funeral procession of top commander assassinated by the US.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published

Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral [Video]Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians thronged Tehran&apos;s streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike last week, as his daughter said his..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thousands attend Soleimani's funeral in Baghdad

Thousands flooded the streets of Baghdad promising to carry on Qassem Soleimani's legacy. Iran's President Hassan Rouhani promised revenge, saying America "will...
CBS News

Hundreds of Thousands of Mourners Are Gathering for The Funeral of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) BAGHDAD - Thousands of people started lining the streets of Baghdad on Saturday ahead of the funeral of Qassem Soleimani,...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comAl JazeeraSifyWorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThiagoPeracini

Thiago Peracini🇧🇷 RT @QuickTake: @business WATCH: Hundreds of thousands of people turn out for the funeral procession of top general Qassem #Soleimani in Teh… 59 minutes ago

CNMNewz

CNMnewz W/Otis Dean Thousands turn out for Soleimani funeral, daughter warns US of ‘dark day’ https://t.co/GTW776F5kL https://t.co/0R6yc9nf3w 1 hour ago

nechamaszc

nechamaszc Thousands turn out for Soleimani funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day' https://t.co/pX3R8yJ3Yg 2 hours ago

Shawn_Vampire

Shawn Vorsky RT @kasandravampire: Can we just turn that orange fat***over to Iran already? "Daughter of Qassem Soleimani warns of 'dark day' for US… 2 hours ago

kasandravampire

Kasandra Vorsky Can we just turn that orange fat***over to Iran already? "Daughter of Qassem Soleimani warns of 'dark day' for… https://t.co/Y4srdj89Za 2 hours ago

NickiMarie720

Nicolette RT @Partisangirl: Do you see these hundreds of thousands of Iraqi men attending #Soleimani’s funeral in Baghdad? They‘ll likely turn on US… 5 hours ago

GoNews_India

GoNewsIndia Thousands Turn Out In Tehran For Funeral Of Slain Commander Qasem Soleimani @realDonaldTrump #iran #iraq… https://t.co/zIpc0gRNiu 6 hours ago

ToriJordan212

🇺🇸Tori&Jordan🇮🇱 Thousands turn out for Soleimani funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day' https://t.co/rlreWbCEYv 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.