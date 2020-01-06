Global  

What the Trial of Harvey Weinstein Won’t Do

NYTimes.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
He may be our monster of the moment. But what if the whole system is abhorrent?
News video: Criminal Trial Of Harvey Weinstein Begins This Week

Criminal Trial Of Harvey Weinstein Begins This Week 00:27

 Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is due in court Monday before the start of his criminal trial.

Harvey Weinstein's Criminal Trial Starts Monday In New York [Video]Harvey Weinstein's Criminal Trial Starts Monday In New York

The Oscar-winning producer faces accusations of raping a woman in a hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006.

Harvey Weinstein trial begins in New York [Video]Harvey Weinstein trial begins in New York

Harvey Weinstein vows he'll be 'fully exonerated' at New York trial

Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial in New York begins this week and is poised to set the tone for the #MeToo era -- but despite more than 80 women coming...
FOXNews.com Also reported by CBC.ca WorldNews USATODAY.com TMZ.com

Weinstein rape trial begins with film producer facing up to life in prison

The rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie mogul who transformed the independent film world with award-winning movies like “Shakespeare in Love”...
Reuters Also reported by SeattlePI.com CBC.ca USATODAY.com Seattle Times NPR WorldNews BBC News

