Delhi Elections datesheet: Voting to be held on February 8, results on February 11

Delhi Assembly Elections dates have been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The people of the national capital will vote for a new chief minister on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.



BJP ups the ante against AAP as Delhi Assembly elections approach | Oneindia News Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar launched a tirade against the ruling AAP govt in Delhi, alleging that the Kejriwal-led party was taking credit for all the work done by the BJP.

Delhi Elections datesheet: Polling to be held on February 8, counting on Feb 11 The commission has called a press conference at 3.30 PM to announce the election schedule.

Delhi assembly elections on February 8; results to be declared on Feb 11: EC The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on...

