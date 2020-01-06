Global  

Delhi Elections datesheet: Voting to be held on February 8, results on February 11

Monday, 6 January 2020
Delhi Assembly Elections dates have been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The people of the national capital will vote for a new chief minister on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.
News video: Delhi election 2020: Single phase polls on 8 February, counting on 11 February

Delhi election 2020: Single phase polls on 8 February, counting on 11 February 03:02

 Election Commission has announced the dates for the assembly polls in the national capital. Polling will be held in a single phase on 8th February while counting will be held on 11th February, 2020. Delhi will witness a battle between three major par

BJP ups the ante against AAP as Delhi Assembly elections approach | Oneindia News [Video]BJP ups the ante against AAP as Delhi Assembly elections approach | Oneindia News

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar launched a tirade against the ruling AAP govt in Delhi, alleging that the Kejriwal-led party was taking credit for all the work done by the BJP. This fresh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:23Published


Recent related news

Delhi Elections datesheet: Polling to be held on February 8, counting on Feb 11

The commission has called a press conference at 3.30 PM to announce the election schedule.
DNA

Delhi assembly elections on February 8; results to be declared on Feb 11: EC

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on...
IndiaTimes

