Smoke in Australia's capital is so bad that the agency responsible for emergency management has shut

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Australian federal government department responsible for managing emergencies shut its Canberra office due to poor air quality on Monday as the nation's capital choked on smoke from deadly bushfires. On Monday, Canberra had a rating over 340 on the Air Quality Index -- higher than Beijing 's 170. Australia has been ravaged by some of the worst wildfires seen in decades, with the massive blazes destroying homes, devastating wildlife, turning skies blood red, and leaving a total of 24 people dead nationwide. The Department of Home Affairs told non-essential staff to stay away from its Canberra headquarters, while the Department of Health told staff not to work out of...


