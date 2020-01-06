Global  

Smoke in Australia's capital is so bad that the agency responsible for emergency management has shut

WorldNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Smoke in Australia's capital is so bad that the agency responsible for emergency management has shutEden, Australia (CNN)The Australian federal government department responsible for managing emergencies shut its Canberra office due to poor air quality on Monday as the nation's capital choked on smoke from deadly bushfires. On Monday, Canberra had a rating over 340 on the Air Quality Index -- higher than Beijing's 170. Australia has been ravaged by some of the worst wildfires seen in decades, with the massive blazes destroying homes, devastating wildlife, turning skies blood red, and leaving a total of 24 people dead nationwide. The Department of Home Affairs told non-essential staff to stay away from its Canberra headquarters, while the Department of Health told staff not to work out of...
Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads

Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads 00:33

 Australians were urged on Friday to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales. The call to action is in an effort to help residents escape bushfires that are expected to burn out of control this weekend. A number of fires are currently burning out of control in South...

