Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'I lost my home. The shock will never fully set in'

BBC News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Gabriel Kam's home was "destroyed in an instant" by fires continuing to spread across Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
News video: Homeowners starts 2020 in shock after car crashes into home

Homeowners starts 2020 in shock after car crashes into home

 Homeowners starts 2020 in shock after car crashes into home

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Young woman sexually assaulted by Karen Matthews’ paedophile fiance speaks for first time about abuse by “vile monster” [Video]Young woman sexually assaulted by Karen Matthews’ paedophile fiance speaks for first time about abuse by “vile monster”

A young woman sexually assaulted by Karen Matthews' paedophile fiance today dubbed him a "vile monster" and said he 'shouldn't be allowed to walk the streets.' Kathleen Jobb, aged 28, decided to speak..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:47Published

1 teen dead, 1 critically injured during home invasion shooting in Hillsborough County [Video]1 teen dead, 1 critically injured during home invasion shooting in Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead and another critically injured during a home invasion.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia fires: 'I lost my home. The shock will never fully set in'

Gabriel Kam's home was "destroyed in an instant" by fires continuing to spread across Australia.
BBC News

Championship: Leeds United end 2019 on top as Fletcher stunner sinks West Brom

Leeds United overcame Birmingham City in a nine-goal thriller to move top of the Championship table as previous leaders West Brom suffered a shock home defeat...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.