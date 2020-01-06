Delhi Assembly Election 2020: As AAP, BJP gear up for contest, here's a brief history of previous Delhi Elections

Delhi will elect a new Assembly in February 2020 with the main contestants being the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The...

BJP launches `Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav` campaign ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2020 Smriti Irani who was there to flag off the campaign, in her addresses said that the AAP government has focused more on advertisement than at work. She added that...

Zee News 3 days ago Also reported by • Hindu

