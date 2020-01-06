Global  

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: As AAP, BJP gear up for contest, here's a brief history of previous Delhi Elections

DNA Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
To understand the context of this poll, we would have to go further back to the previous legislative assembly elections
News video: Delhi Elections 2020: BJP raises CAA, AAP says focus on economy & jobs

Delhi Elections 2020: BJP raises CAA, AAP says focus on economy & jobs 02:17

 The BJP and the AAP indulged in a blame game ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly election 2020.

Delhi Assembly election 2020 dates announced; here's what happened in 2013 and 2015

Delhi will elect a new Assembly in February 2020 with the main contestants being the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The...
Zee News

BJP launches `Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav` campaign ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2020

Smriti Irani who was there to flag off the campaign, in her addresses said that the AAP government has focused more on advertisement than at work. She added that...
Zee News Also reported by •Hindu

