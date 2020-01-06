Global  

DNA Exclusive: Would go to Sidharth if I had to be fake, can't change Paras; Shefali Bagga exposes Bigg Boss 13

Monday, 6 January 2020
Shefali Bagga was eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode
