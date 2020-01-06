Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

TV mixup has Russian fans celebrating despite losing

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — Some Russian hockey fans were celebrating victory despite losing at the world junior hockey championships because of a confusingly timed TV repeat. Two state TV channels showed Russia-Canada finals at the same time on Sunday. One was live, and the other was from 2011. While most fans, and Russia’s players, commiserated after […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsBreakouts

News Breakouts TV mixup has Russian fans celebrating world junior gold despite losing to Canada... https://t.co/t57vev24ww 3 minutes ago

NewsBreakouts

News Breakouts TV mixup has Russian fans celebrating world junior gold despite losing to Canada, https://t.co/vpAofXuKb7 3 minutes ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep TV mixup has Russian fans celebrating world junior gold despite losing to Canada - https://t.co/Y8B0UwYDf9 - https://t.co/WbmYKLw3cE 13 minutes ago

RayDelbridge

Ray Delbridge RT @CTVNews: TV mixup has Russian fans celebrating despite losing https://t.co/V79Pxjmlaq 13 minutes ago

EeyouPokerClub

Eeyou Poker Club TV mixup has Russian fans celebrating world junior gold despite losing to Canada https://t.co/iXN8iyy8E6 16 minutes ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CTVNews: TV mixup has Russian fans celebrating despite losing https://t.co/FbYVXbOlWH https://t.co/rjXr3Z1dFe 23 minutes ago

i_edward

Edward Anderton TV mixup has Russian fans celebrating despite losing https://t.co/nbAsTZtmWP https://t.co/tWHBGY35Li 25 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News TV mixup has Russian fans celebrating despite losing https://t.co/V79Pxjmlaq 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.