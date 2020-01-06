TV mixup has Russian fans celebrating despite losing Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

MOSCOW (AP) — Some Russian hockey fans were celebrating victory despite losing at the world junior hockey championships because of a confusingly timed TV repeat. Two state TV channels showed Russia-Canada finals at the same time on Sunday. One was live, and the other was from 2011. While most fans, and Russia’s players, commiserated after […] 👓 View full article

