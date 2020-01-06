Free and Independent RT @JudithMoritz: BREAKING: Reynhard Sinaga, a student from Indonesia, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years for committ… 20 seconds ago

Liz Shaw This by @DdesimoneDaniel in how the apparent good Samaritan Reynhard Sinaga preyed on men in order to rape them. “S… https://t.co/o8nA2r4aOh 40 seconds ago

RoslynByfieldTherapy Yes to presenter's #wato question. We do need to know more about #malerape. Manchester rapes: How Reynhard Sinaga f… https://t.co/OBnlVaFK9r 2 minutes ago

Patricia Farrell Manchester rapes: How Reynhard Sinaga found his victims https://t.co/FU5pNBsJrW #news #feedly 5 minutes ago

Westengland RT @inner_temple: Manchester rapes: How Reynhard Sinaga found his victims – BBC News https://t.co/CR0DDqCBfi 7 minutes ago

🆆🅴🅺🆈 BBC News - Manchester rapes: How Reynhard Sinaga found his victims https://t.co/wYUsei6sSA 8 minutes ago

Keith Evans Manchester rapes: How Reynhard Sinaga found his victims https://t.co/QxdPPssqoi 8 minutes ago