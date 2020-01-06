Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Manchester rapes: How Reynhard Sinaga found his victims

BBC News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
For several years, until he was caught in 2017, Reynhard Sinaga preyed on young men enjoying a night out.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester based student, Reynhard Sinaga, named as Britain's worst ever rapist


Telegraph.co.uk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NicoTop10

Free and Independent RT @JudithMoritz: BREAKING: Reynhard Sinaga, a student from Indonesia, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years for committ… 20 seconds ago

Liz_Shaw

Liz Shaw This by @DdesimoneDaniel in how the apparent good Samaritan Reynhard Sinaga preyed on men in order to rape them. “S… https://t.co/o8nA2r4aOh 40 seconds ago

RoslynByfield

RoslynByfieldTherapy Yes to presenter's #wato question. We do need to know more about #malerape. Manchester rapes: How Reynhard Sinaga f… https://t.co/OBnlVaFK9r 2 minutes ago

drpatfarrell

Patricia Farrell Manchester rapes: How Reynhard Sinaga found his victims https://t.co/FU5pNBsJrW #news #feedly 5 minutes ago

Westengland

Westengland RT @inner_temple: Manchester rapes: How Reynhard Sinaga found his victims – BBC News https://t.co/CR0DDqCBfi 7 minutes ago

weky

🆆🅴🅺🆈 BBC News - Manchester rapes: How Reynhard Sinaga found his victims https://t.co/wYUsei6sSA 8 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Manchester rapes: How Reynhard Sinaga found his victims https://t.co/QxdPPssqoi 8 minutes ago

Cru3Grand

Jollof Drug Lord Reincarnated 🇬🇭 Manchester rapes: How Reynhard Sinaga found his victims https://t.co/N98v7j9SAo 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.