Reynhard Sinaga: Britain's 'most prolific rapist' jailed for life

BBC News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A man convicted of 159 sex offences can be identified for the first time after the end of his latest trial.
Britain’s ‘most prolific rapist’ jailed for life after drugging and assaulting 48 men

Reynhard Sinaga was described by a prosecutor as “the most prolific rapist in British legal history” and possibly “in the world” after he was convicted...
PinkNews

Reynhard Sinaga: Most prolific rapist in UK history jailed for life

A serial rapist, thought to be Britain's most prolific, has been jailed for life after being convicted of offences against 48 men.
Independent

