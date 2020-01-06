Reynhard Sinaga: Britain's 'most prolific rapist' jailed for life

A man convicted of 159 sex offences can be identified for the first time after the end of his latest trial.



Recent related news from verified sources Britain’s ‘most prolific rapist’ jailed for life after drugging and assaulting 48 men Reynhard Sinaga was described by a prosecutor as “the most prolific rapist in British legal history” and possibly “in the world” after he was convicted...

PinkNews 1 hour ago



Reynhard Sinaga: Most prolific rapist in UK history jailed for life A serial rapist, thought to be Britain's most prolific, has been jailed for life after being convicted of offences against 48 men.

Independent 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this