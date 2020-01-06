Global  

Mercedes Recalls 750,000 Cars Because Sunroof Can Fly Off

WorldNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Mercedes Recalls 750,000 Cars Because Sunroof Can Fly OffMercedes-Benz is recalling roughly 750,000 cars because the vehicles' sunroofs could potentially...
Mercedes Recalls 750,000 Cars Because Sunroof Can Fly Off [Video]Mercedes Recalls 750,000 Cars Because Sunroof Can Fly Off

Mercedes-Benz is recalling roughly 750,000 cars because the vehicles’ sunroofs could potentially detach and fly off, causing road hazards. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published

Mercedes-Benz Recalls 745,000 Vehicles Due to Faulty Sunroofs [Video]Mercedes-Benz Recalls 745,000 Vehicles Due to Faulty Sunroofs

Mercedes-Benz has recalled nearly 745,000 vehicles across the United States due to faulty sunroofs. The glue holding the glass in place could fail and send the roof flying off of the car.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published


Mercedes recalls 750,000 cars because sunroof can fly off

NEW YORK (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is recalling roughly 750,000 cars because the vehicles’ sunroofs could potentially detach and fly off, causing road hazards....
Tesla posts delivery data in line with guidance, trims price for China-made Model 3 sedans

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares rose pre-market on Friday after posting delivery data in line with its full-year guidance, hours revealing that it had...
