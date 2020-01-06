Debbie Wallace RT @MSNBC: NEW: Speaker Pelosi says House will soon vote on war powers resolution regarding Iran: "We are concerned that the admin. took th… 6 seconds ago Diane RT @CNN: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces the House will introduce and vote on a "War Powers Resolution to limit the President's milita… 13 seconds ago Jay Carter RT @BreakingNews: Speaker Pelosi says US House will soon vote on war powers resolution regarding Iran: "We are concerned that the admin. to… 24 seconds ago D Hoenes RT @NBCNews: NEW: Speaker Pelosi says House will soon vote on war powers resolution regarding Iran: "We are concerned that the admin. took… 47 seconds ago sue sinnamon RT @MSNBC: Speaker Pelosi announces war powers resolution as tensions with Iran escalate https://t.co/b34T7dzLX1 1 minute ago