Pelosi announces war powers resolution as tensions with Iran escalate

euronews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Pelosi announces war powers resolution as tensions with Iran escalate
News video: Pelosi: House To Introduce War Powers Resolution On Iran

Pelosi: House To Introduce War Powers Resolution On Iran 01:07

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the goal is to limit President Trump&apos;s military actions regarding Iran.

Iran crisis: Pelosi announces war powers resolution vote to limit Trump action on Tehran

Speaker concerned president acting 'without respect for constitutional authority congress has to declare war'
Pelosi: House To Introduce War Powers Resolution On Iran

Pelosi: House To Introduce War Powers Resolution On IranWatch VideoThe House is expected to introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution this week, according to a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She said...
Deb777

Debbie Wallace RT @MSNBC: NEW: Speaker Pelosi says House will soon vote on war powers resolution regarding Iran: "We are concerned that the admin. took th… 6 seconds ago

ladydiirene

Diane RT @CNN: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces the House will introduce and vote on a "War Powers Resolution to limit the President's milita… 13 seconds ago

cart74775122

Jay Carter RT @BreakingNews: Speaker Pelosi says US House will soon vote on war powers resolution regarding Iran: "We are concerned that the admin. to… 24 seconds ago

golferdawn

D Hoenes RT @NBCNews: NEW: Speaker Pelosi says House will soon vote on war powers resolution regarding Iran: "We are concerned that the admin. took… 47 seconds ago

ssinnamon

sue sinnamon RT @MSNBC: Speaker Pelosi announces war powers resolution as tensions with Iran escalate https://t.co/b34T7dzLX1 1 minute ago

