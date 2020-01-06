Global  

At least 5 killed, dozens injured in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
At least five people were killed and dozens injured in a massive crash that shut down almost 100 miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
News video: Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Kills At Least 5, Injures At Least 60

Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Kills At Least 5, Injures At Least 60 00:34

 At least 5 people are dead and at least 60 are injured after a massive pile-up early Sunday morning. Business Insider reports the mass casualty crash took place on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township. The deadly event involved a tour bus, two tractor trailers, and numerous passenger...

3 New Yorkers Killed In PA Bus Crash [Video]3 New Yorkers Killed In PA Bus Crash

Investigators have identified the five victims of Sunday’s deadly bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including three people from New York. CBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published

National Transportation Safety Board Launches Investigation Into Fatal Turnpike Crash [Video]National Transportation Safety Board Launches Investigation Into Fatal Turnpike Crash

KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports about the latest details on the fatal PA Turnpike crash

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:03Published


Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving tour bus, semi-trucks leaves multiple dead; highway closed

Multiple people were killed in a major crash involving a tour bus, semi-trucks, and several other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday in the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

5 dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

Five people were killed and at least 60 were injured on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday morning, when a tour bus lost control on a hill and rolled…
Japan Today

