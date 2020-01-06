Global  

Fresh student protests hit India over university attack

Deutsche Welle Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Monday's protests follow a violent attack by masked assailants on students at a university in New Delhi. Some have blamed the clashes on a student group linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.
News video: JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus

JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus 03:01

 Student protests erupt across country after JNU violence, Masked goons storm JNU campus and thrash students, Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Lt Governor and police commissioner on violence, Delhi police files FIR in JNU violence case, Golden Globes winners announced and more...

New Delhi: Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus [Video]New Delhi: Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus

Up to 30 students, teachers wounded after a mob of about 50 attacked elite university in New Delhi.

Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi [Video]Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi

Dozens of students and teachers have been injured after they were allegedly attacked by masked men armed with sticks in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday (December 5). The..

India braces for night of fresh student protests

Monday's protests follow a violent attack by masked assailants on students at a university in New Delhi. Some have blamed the clashes on a student group linked...
Delhi police, facing criticism, probe attack on students at elite university

Delhi police are investigating how masked men burst into a premier university and attacked a student protest with sticks and rods, an officer said on Monday, the...
