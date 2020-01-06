UK’s most prolific rapist targeted men, gets life in prison

LONDON (AP) — A man described as “the most prolific rapist in British legal history” has been sentenced to life in prison with a possible release after 30 years following his conviction for sexual offenses against 48 men. Authorities said the evidence against 36-year-old Reynhard Sinaga indicates he had many more victims, with roughly 195 […] 👓 View full article



1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published UK's most prolific serial rapist jailed for life after preying on drunk men 00:43 The UK's most prolific serial rapist has been jailed for life after drugging at least 48 men and filming himself sexually violating them while they were unconscious in his city centre apartment. Police have linked Reynhard Sinaga to more than 190 potential victims in total - 70 of whom they have not...