UK’s most prolific rapist targeted men, gets life in prison

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — A man described as “the most prolific rapist in British legal history” has been sentenced to life in prison with a possible release after 30 years following his conviction for sexual offenses against 48 men. Authorities said the evidence against 36-year-old Reynhard Sinaga indicates he had many more victims, with roughly 195 […]
News video: UK's most prolific serial rapist jailed for life after preying on drunk men

UK's most prolific serial rapist jailed for life after preying on drunk men 00:43

 The UK's most prolific serial rapist has been jailed for life after drugging at least 48 men and filming himself sexually violating them while they were unconscious in his city centre apartment. Police have linked Reynhard Sinaga to more than 190 potential victims in total - 70 of whom they have not...

The Mom Who Married a Prison Inmate Serving Life for Double Murder [Video]The Mom Who Married a Prison Inmate Serving Life for Double Murder

Tracy married her husband Joseph inside a maximum security prison. Joseph was sentenced to life behind bars for an execution-style double murder that he committed in 1997. Look back as the couple..

UK's most prolific rapist jailed after attacking up to 190 men

UK's most prolific rapist jailed after attacking up to 190 menThe 36-year-old went out in the early hours of the morning, hunting for lone, drunk young men around nightclubs near his flat
Wales Online

Reynhard Sinaga: Britain's 'most prolific rapist' jailed for life

A man convicted of 159 sex offences can be identified for the first time after the end of his latest trial.
BBC News

