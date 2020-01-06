Earthquake Jolts Southwest Puerto Rico Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The 5.8-magnitude quake before dawn on Three Kings Day was the strongest so far in more than a week of unnerving temblors on the island. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Small Earthquake Jolts South Bay The 3.9 magnitude quake hit just outside of Morgan Hill Wednesday night. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:23Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this