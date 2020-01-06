Global  

White House adviser: Trump could still renegotiate Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump is confident he could still renegotiate a new nuclear deal with Tehran, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Monday, a day after Iran announced it would retreat further from the 2015 nuclear pact.
News video: Iran Ends All Nuclear Deal Commitments

Iran Ends All Nuclear Deal Commitments 00:59

 Iran has been gradually reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal since President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement in 2018.

