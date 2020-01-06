Global  

Harvey Weinstein, using a walker, arrives as sex-crime trial opens; jury selection to begin

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020
Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial, the first celebrity #MeToo case to open in a criminal court, began with outstanding motions before jury selection.
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Selection Today

 Jury selection will begin today in the rape and sex assault trial of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Jury Selection Begins In Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Jury Selection Begins In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Court got off to a rough start Tuesday for Harvey Weinstein, facing trial for sexual assault allegations.

Judge threatens to jail Weinstein for texting, jury selection begins [Video]Judge threatens to jail Weinstein for texting, jury selection begins

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him using his cellphone as jury selection got..

Harvey Weinstein heads for trial in sexual abuse case

Jury selection set to start on Tuesday for movie mogul whose downfall sparked #MeToo movement
Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial begins in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's trial for sex crimes began Monday morning in New York City. Weinstein, 67, is facing five criminal charges, including a charge of predatory...
