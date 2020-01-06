Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Global stocks sink, gold jumps as US-Iran tensions escalate

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Global stock markets are falling Monday while oil and gold prices are rising as tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran. Markets have been roiled since Friday after the U.S. killed Iran’s top general. The price of gold hit a seven-year high as investors sought safety. The price of crude oil […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Tensions escalate: Iran vowing revenge in retaliation for airstrike

Tensions escalate: Iran vowing revenge in retaliation for airstrike 01:57

 Tensions escalate: Iran vowing revenge in retaliation for airstrike

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oil jumps, stocks slide as Mideast tensions rise [Video]Oil jumps, stocks slide as Mideast tensions rise

Oil prices jumped again Monday, while stocks headed the other way, as rising tensions in the Middle East had investors feeling anxious. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Why U.S.-Iran Tensions Aren't a Long-Term Worry [Video]Why U.S.-Iran Tensions Aren't a Long-Term Worry

Worried about the headlines about U.S.-Iran tensions? Well, here's why this expert doesn't think that this is a long-term worry.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Global stocks sink, gold jumps as US-Iran tensions escalate

NEW YORK (AP) — Global stock markets are falling Monday while oil and gold prices are rising as tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran. Markets have been...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersReuters IndiaBangkok PostBusiness InsiderUSATODAY.com

Asian Markets Lower As Middle East Tensions Rise

Asian stock markets are lower on Monday, while gold and oil prices rose following the negative cues from Wall Street Friday amid heightened geopolitical tensions...
RTTNews Also reported by •Bangkok PostReuters IndiaReutersUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

EINGoldNews

EIN Gold News Global stocks sink, gold jumps as US-Iran tensions escalate https://t.co/8zCD2kgkzS 34 seconds ago

SnkTupperware

Tupperware snk RT @ABC: MARKETS: Global stock markets are falling while oil and gold prices are rising as tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran. htt… 20 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Global Stocks Sink, Gold Jumps as US-Iran Tensions Escalate - https://t.co/38P3eeMTg2 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.