Global stocks sink, gold jumps as US-Iran tensions escalate

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Global stock markets are falling Monday while oil and gold prices are rising as tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran. Markets have been roiled since Friday after the U.S. killed Iran’s top general. The price of gold hit a seven-year high as investors sought safety. The price of crude oil […] 👓 View full article

