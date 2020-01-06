Global  

Dallas Cowboys agree to hire Mike McCarthy as new coach, per report

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The Cowboys moved quickly to find Jason Garrett's replacement, reaching a deal Monday with ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy for the role.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital
News video: Report: Mike McCarthy To Become Cowboys New Head Coach

Report: Mike McCarthy To Become Cowboys New Head Coach 00:38

 The Dallas Cowboys’ search for a new head coach has come to an end, according to multiple reports. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

No Official Announcement On Future Of Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett [Video]No Official Announcement On Future Of Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

No Official Announcement On Future Of Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas

The Watch & Wait For Decision On Jason Garrett's Future Continues At The Star [Video]The Watch & Wait For Decision On Jason Garrett's Future Continues At The Star

The watch and wait for a decision on Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett's future continues at The Star in Frisco Monday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas


Recent related news from verified sources

NFL fans mock Dallas Cowboys after Mike McCarthy agrees to become new head coach

NFL fans mock Dallas Cowboys after Mike McCarthy agrees to become new head coachThe Dallas Cowboys have reportedly moved quickly to replace ex-head coach Jason Garrett with the Green Bay Packers' former head coach, Mike McCarthy
Daily Star

AP source: Cowboys pick McCarthy to replace Garrett as coach

A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy have agreed on a deal for the former Green Bay coach to replace Jason...
Seattle Times

