Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren for president after ending his own campaign

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Julian Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development Secretary under President Obama, ended his own 2020 campaign last week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren 03:30

 Julián Castro has endorsed Elizabeth Warren.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'really proud of' Julián Castro [Video]Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'really proud of' Julián Castro

Several prominent Democrats praised former HUD secretary Julián Castro on Thursday shortly after he announced the end of his 2020 presidential bid. Ocasio-Cortez, who has celebrated Castro's policy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'Really Proud Of' Julián Castro [Video]Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'Really Proud Of' Julián Castro

Several prominent Democrats praised former HUD secretary Julián Castro on Thursday shortly after he announced the end of his 2020 presidential bid. Ocasio-Cortez, who has celebrated Castro's policy..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren, Days After Ending His Campaign

The former housing secretary backing the Massachusetts senator is the most high-profile endorsement yet from a former candidate.
NPR

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren

The move came soon after Mr. Castro ended his own bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, and gives a lift to Ms. Warren’s campaign as it tries to...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

nisman_s

Barry S. Nisman This is rather newsworthy. Many of us have suggested that a Warren/Castro ticket would be a distinct possibility.… https://t.co/tXfKvdozip 11 seconds ago

leon96ify

Leonardo Farris RT @politico: Julián Castro throws his backing behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president https://t.co/iXVujY7ZWV 18 seconds ago

dangitshailey

hailey bo. RT @BostonGlobe: Julián Castro is endorsing Elizabeth Warren’s presidential bid, saying the Massachusetts senator is “the most qualified, b… 19 seconds ago

iambhavingadhvi

Bhavin Gadhvi RT @TIME: Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, who dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary last… 37 seconds ago

gschoppe

Greg Schoppe RT @AsteadWesley: NEW: Castro endorses Warren, making official their not that secret affection for each others campaigns https://t.co/xm1I… 42 seconds ago

acquireCats

(((Acquire Cattos)))✡️🇩🇰🇺🇸 RT @CBSNews: Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren for president days after dropping out https://t.co/7emrGFJ5Lc https://t.co/ROccq9vBKF 1 minute ago

raspmarytea

mary RT @NBCPolitics: Former presidential candidate Julián Castro, who dropped out of the race last week, throws his support behind Sen. Warren.… 1 minute ago

AkshayaDeGroot

Akshaya de Groot 🌻 RT @DaniellaMicaela: NEW from @mj_lee and I (yes, we're still updating this!) Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren for president ⬇️⬇️… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.