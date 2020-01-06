Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

IND vs AUS: Tim Paine releases early warning for Team India ahead of Australia's three-match ODI series

DNA Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Team India are currently playing Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series after which the home side will lock horns with Australia for the first ODI on January 14.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bull rescued with crane after falling into 8-foot-trench in north India [Video]Bull rescued with crane after falling into 8-foot-trench in north India

A bull which fell into a 8-foot-deep ditch in north India was rescued with the help of a rescue team using a crane to lift it free. According to local residents the bull fell into the 'nullah' by a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:50Published

With Kayo, Australia’s Foxtel Happy Cutting Its Own Cord [Video]With Kayo, Australia’s Foxtel Happy Cutting Its Own Cord

Live sports used to be the cornerstone of pay-TV providers' bundled strategy. But, with classical pay-TV subscriptions around the world plateauing, many pay-TV companies are now peeling out sports from..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 02:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Rishabh Pant's hilarious 'During Workout vs After Workout' video with Yuzvendra Chahal will leave you in splits

Team India won both - T20I and ODI - series at home against West Indies and are set to take on Sri Lanka next in a three-match T20I series.
DNA

Focus on Bumrah as India take on Sri Lanka in 1st T20I

Guwahati, Jan 4 (IANS) Team India will unofficially start their preparations for the World T20 when they take on Sri Lanka in the three-match series opener at...
Sify Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this

dna

DNA IND vs AUS: Tim Paine releases early warning for Team India ahead of Australia's three-match ODI series #ICYMI https://t.co/tjADPj2fXN 4 days ago

amSnehadri

Snehadri Sarkar RT @dna: IND vs AUS: Tim Paine releases early warning for Team India ahead of Australia's three-match ODI series . . . #INDvAUS #AUSvNZ #Cr… 4 days ago

dna

DNA IND vs AUS: Tim Paine releases early warning for Team India ahead of Australia's three-match ODI series . . .… https://t.co/DSgUS3zd1y 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.