Harvey Weinstein rape trial begins — film mogul faces life if convicted on most serious charge

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The rape trial of The rape trial of Harvey Weinstein , the former movie mogul who transformed the independent film world with award-winning movies like “Shakespeare in Love” and “The English Patient,” begins this week in Manhattan . Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers, Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York . He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. One of the women, former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, has said that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in... 👓 View full article

