Harvey Weinstein rape trial begins — film mogul faces life if convicted on most serious charge

WorldNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein rape trial begins — film mogul faces life if convicted on most serious chargeThe rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie mogul who transformed the independent film world with award-winning movies like “Shakespeare in Love” and “The English Patient,” begins this week in Manhattan. Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers, Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. One of the women, former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, has said that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in...
News video: Harvey Weinstein Faces Life In Prison

Harvey Weinstein Faces Life In Prison 00:34

 The rape trial of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein begins this week in Manhattan. Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers, Weinstein has been charged for allegedly assaulting two women. Weinstein has denied all allegations, saying any sexual encounters he had were...

Web Extra: Harvey Weinstein Leaves Court, Lawyers Talk On Opening Day Of Trial Proceedings [Video]Web Extra: Harvey Weinstein Leaves Court, Lawyers Talk On Opening Day Of Trial Proceedings

On the first day of Harvey Weinstein's trial for sexual assault in New York City, lawyers for the fallen movie mogul talked about their defense strategy and jury selection.

'Silence Breakers' to Weinstein: 'Time's up' [Video]'Silence Breakers' to Weinstein: "Time's up"

Outside the Manhattan courthouse where former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein faces a rape trial, the Silence Breakers, a group of Weinstein accusers including actresses Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan,..

Weinstein rape trial begins with film producer facing up to life in prison

The rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie mogul who transformed the independent film world with award-winning movies like “Shakespeare in Love”...
Harvey Weinstein rape, sex assault trial set to kick off in New York

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein's trial for rape and sexual assault charges will start in New York on Monday.
