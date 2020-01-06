Harvey Weinstein rape trial begins — film mogul faces life if convicted on most serious charge
Monday, 6 January 2020 () The rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie mogul who transformed the independent film world with award-winning movies like “Shakespeare in Love” and “The English Patient,” begins this week in Manhattan. Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers, Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. One of the women, former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, has said that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in...
The rape trial of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein begins this week in Manhattan.
Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers, Weinstein has been charged for allegedly assaulting two women.
Weinstein has denied all allegations, saying any sexual encounters he had were...
Outside the Manhattan courthouse where former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein faces a rape trial, the Silence Breakers, a group of Weinstein accusers including actresses Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan,..