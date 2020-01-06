Global  

Roger Penske takes ownership of Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Roger Penske completed his purchase of Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday, becoming just the fourth owner of the historic facility and subsidiaries that include the IndyCar Series. The speedway had been owned by Tony Hulman and Hulman & Co. since 1945, but the family approached Penske in September for advice when Tony George and his […]
