Stock market: Dow slides 130 points, oil prices jump as Iran tensions escalate

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
U.S. stocks fell and oil prices jumped Monday as tensions between Iran and the U.S. escalated over the weekend, rattling financial markets.
News video: Oil Jumps on U.S.-Iran Escalation but Supply Will Dictate Prices Long-Term, Says Analyst

Oil Jumps on U.S.-Iran Escalation but Supply Will Dictate Prices Long-Term, Says Analyst 03:14

 Brent oil prices, the international benchmark, hit the $70 mark for the first time in three months and the price of West Texas Intermediate, the American oil benchmark, reached more than $63 a barrel.

Oil jumps, stocks slide as Mideast tensions rise [Video]Oil jumps, stocks slide as Mideast tensions rise

Oil prices jumped again Monday, while stocks headed the other way, as rising tensions in the Middle East had investors feeling anxious. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Middle East tensions could cause spike in gas prices [Video]Middle East tensions could cause spike in gas prices

Gas prices could climb even higher due to the growing tensions in the Middle East, according to AAA.

Carnage at D-Street: Sensex, Nifty lose 2% over US-Iran tension

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) The Indian stock market closed sharply lower on Monday as oil prices rose for the second consecutive day amid escalating tension between the...
Sify Also reported by •USATODAY.com

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks fell broadly and oil prices surged Friday after a U.S. strike killed a top Iranian general in Iraq, raising tensions in the Middle East. Technology,...
Seattle Times

