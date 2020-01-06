Global  

Aliens exist, may already be on Earth: British astronaut

Monday, 6 January 2020
Aliens exist, may already be on Earth: British astronautLondon: Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to go to space, has said that aliens exist and it was possible they were already here on Earth, a media report said on Monday. “Aliens exist, there’s no two ways about it. There are so many billions of stars out there in the...
