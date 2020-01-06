Aliens exist, may already be on Earth: British astronaut Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

: Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to go to space, has said that aliens exist and it was possible they were already here on Earth, a media report said on Monday. “Aliens exist, there’s no two ways about it. There are so many billions of stars out there in the... London : Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to go to space, has said that aliens exist and it was possible they were already here on Earth, a media report said on Monday. “Aliens exist, there’s no two ways about it. There are so many billions of stars out there in the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Aliens exist and they could be living among us, says Britain's first astronaut Aliens definitely exist, Britain's first astronaut has said -- and it's possible they're living among us on Earth but have gone undetected so far.

CTV News 4 hours ago





Tweets about this