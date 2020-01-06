Global  

UK’s ‘most prolific rapist’ jailed for life for raping dozens of men

WorldNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
UK’s ‘most prolific rapist’ jailed for life for raping dozens of menA man described as “Britain’s most prolific rapist” will never be safe to be released, a court has heard, as he was jailed for a minimum of 30 years after being found guilty of raping or sexually assaulting 48 young men in Manchester. Reynhard Sinaga (36) , a mature student from Indonesia, is thought by police to have abused at least 195 men over two-and-a-half years after luring them to his flat under the guise of being a “good samaritan”, drugging his victims and then attacking them after they passed out. Ian Rushton, the north-west deputy chief crown prosecutor, called Sinaga the “most prolific rapist in British legal history”. He was proved to have committed 159 offences, including 136...
News video: Britain’s Worst Rapist Who Lured and Assaulted 48 Men, Sentenced to Life in Prison

Britain’s Worst Rapist Who Lured and Assaulted 48 Men, Sentenced to Life in Prison 00:35

 Britain’s worst rapist was convicted of over 150 offenses and sentenced to life in prison. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Reynhard Sinaga: Britain's 'most prolific rapist' jailed for life

A man convicted of 159 sex offences can be identified for the first time after the end of his latest trial.
BBC News

UK’s most prolific rapist targeted men, gets life in prison

LONDON (AP) — A man described as “the most prolific rapist in British legal history” has been sentenced to life in prison with a possible release after 30...
Seattle Times


