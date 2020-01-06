UK’s ‘most prolific rapist’ jailed for life for raping dozens of men

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A man described as "Britain's most prolific rapist" will never be safe to be released, a court has heard, as he was jailed for a minimum of 30 years after being found guilty of raping or sexually assaulting 48 young men in Manchester. Reynhard Sinaga (36) , a mature student from Indonesia , is thought by police to have abused at least 195 men over two-and-a-half years after luring them to his flat under the guise of being a "good samaritan", drugging his victims and then attacking them after they passed out. Ian Rushton, the north-west deputy chief crown prosecutor, called Sinaga the "most prolific rapist in British legal history". He was proved to have committed 159 offences, including 136...


