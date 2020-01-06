Global  

Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Aeromexico has reached an agreement with Boeing on compensation over the global grounding of the 737 Max jet last year after two deadly crashes, the Mexican airline announced Monday. Aeromexico said in a statement that the terms of the agreement are confidential but it will “mitigate the costs derived from the […]
