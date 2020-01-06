Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Aeromexico has reached an agreement with Boeing on compensation over the global grounding of the 737 Max jet last year after two deadly crashes, the Mexican airline announced Monday. Aeromexico said in a statement that the terms of the agreement are confidential but it will “mitigate the costs derived from the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 1stHeadlines Canada-Toronto Star: Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max . More #Aviation #news - https://t.co/2JQoL0D6jY 1 hour ago F.Y.I. Aeromexico Says It Has Deal With Boeing on Grounded 737 Max https://t.co/NLZVJ8yJKr 1 hour ago Finance Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max #Finance https://t.co/22jjzNM5yC https://t.co/zWZNS9teMQ 1 hour ago Alexander Vu RT @komonews: Aeromexico has reached an agreement with Boeing on compensation over the global grounding of the 737 Max jet last year after… 1 hour ago EIN Boeing News Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max https://t.co/xGg7t6xXcl 1 hour ago QCT World Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max https://t.co/jG5hRIc98Z 1 hour ago KOMO News Aeromexico has reached an agreement with Boeing on compensation over the global grounding of the 737 Max jet last y… https://t.co/OawsI58o9D 1 hour ago 1stHeadlines ABC News: Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max . More #Aviation #news - https://t.co/2JQoL0D6jY 2 hours ago