John Bolton says he will testify in Trump's impeachment trial if Senate subpoenas him

Anneke RT @DougJones: Regardless of what Bolton’s testimony might be, I want to hear from him and review his documents. Why wouldn’t anyone if the… 7 seconds ago

Hunter Trump impeachment: John Bolton says he will testify in Senate trial if subpoenaed – live https://t.co/xE8chBklwp 11 seconds ago

CherokeeNative RT @TZZToday: Why does John Bolton have a PAC? Don't believe a word this guy says. He will defend Trump every chance he gets. https://t.co… 17 seconds ago

JA Myers RT @funder: BREAKING: John Bolton says he will testify if he is issued subpoena for the Senate impeachment trial. “If the Senate issues a s… 19 seconds ago

Loman Ginyard Jr. RT @HillReporter: If Republicans don't call Bolton to testify, Chuck Schumer says, it would be clear evidence of a cover up. https://t.co/… 21 seconds ago

THE PHARAOH OF PHACT⭐️⭐️⭐️ WHERE’VE WE SEEN THIS BEFORE!? Bolton says he’ll testify if subpoenaed. YES... @AmbJohnBolton is as #DeepState as… https://t.co/ekgxCAGFzr 25 seconds ago

Cynthia M. Donovan RT @SethAbramson: BREAKING NEWS: John Bolton Says He Will Testify Before the Senate If Subpoenaed, Weakening McConnell's Bid to Exclude Him… 32 seconds ago