Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren in presidential race

WorldNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren in presidential raceWASHINGTON (AP) — Former Obama administration housing chief Julián Castro is endorsing Elizabeth Warren's presidential bid, saying the Massachusetts senator is “the most qualified, best-equipped candidate to win the nomination” and defeat President Donald Trump. In an online...
News video: Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President 00:43

 Castro announced the endorsement in a video posted to Twitter Monday.

Elizabeth Warren Lands Endorsement From Julián Castro [Video]Elizabeth Warren Lands Endorsement From Julián Castro

Elizabeth Warren Lands 2020 Endorsement From Julián Castro. Castro, a former U.S. Housing Secretary, ended his bid for president just days ago. There's one candidate I see who's unafraid to fight like..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’ [Video]Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:51Published


Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren for president after ending his own campaign

Julian Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development Secretary under President Obama, ended his own 2020 campaign last week.
USATODAY.com

Julian Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President In 2020

Castro dropped out of the presidential race earlier in January
Daily Caller


desolateknowing

alex RT @BostonGlobe: Julián Castro is endorsing Elizabeth Warren’s presidential bid, saying the Massachusetts senator is “the most qualified, b… 13 seconds ago

jaylensvanity

lise' RT @ryanstruyk: CASTRO: “There's one candidate I see who's unafraid to fight like***to make sure America's promise will be there for eve… 34 seconds ago

SailorPsy

SP RT @AsteadWesley: NEW: Castro endorses Warren, making official their not that secret affection for each others campaigns https://t.co/xm1I… 1 minute ago

JuanGar57189101

Mex-I-Cano 🇺🇸 RT @mgrant76308: Surely this will clench it for her. https://t.co/mWoG7bsaIF 2 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy "More and more they're recognizing that you're the one who's actually going to get it done." — Julián Castro https://t.co/HVFtGmrXpP 2 minutes ago

Mondiablue

🐈 RT @EAZYEABC123: Bernie Sanders has the best immigration plan. This is why I never took Julian Castro seriously. These people don’t care. #… 2 minutes ago

bergstk

Kathie RT @HuffPost: BREAKING: Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, who dropped out of the 2020 Democratic race this month, endorsed Sen. Eliza… 2 minutes ago

bergstk

Kathie RT @HuffPostPol: BREAKING: Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, who dropped out of the 2020 Democratic race this month, endorsed Sen. El… 2 minutes ago

