Tottenham: Police lack evidence on Rudiger racism complaint

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham and police have been unable to find any evidence to corroborate or contradict Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger’s report of racism during an English Premier League game last month. Rudiger complained he was subjected to monkey chants in Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Tottenham on Dec. 22 which was stopped for anti-racism warnings […]
