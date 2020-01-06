Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Europeans set to toughen Iran response over nuclear violations: diplomats

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
European parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could launch a dispute resolution process this week that might lead to renewed U.N. sanctions on Tehran, European diplomats said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran nuclear deal left hanging by a thread

Iran nuclear deal left hanging by a thread 02:10

 Against the backdrop of the U.S. drone killing of a top Iranian commander, world leaders are grappling with how to rescue the 215 nuclear accord. David Doyle reports.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

EU's Borrell regrets Iran's step back from nuclear deal

The European Union's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday he regretted Iran's latest announcement to step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear...
Reuters India Also reported by •Al JazeeraSeattle TimesSeattlePI.comJapan Today

Iran crisis: Germany, France, UK urge de-escalation

The three European nations called on Iran to abide by the terms of a 2015 nuclear pact. On Sunday, Iran announced that it would abandon the agreement in...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

bmooney12341

barbara mooney RT @firstlastsecond: Europeans set to toughen Iran response over nuclear violations:... https://t.co/bJEJbsbxEv 17 seconds ago

Ajatollah_MAP

Marcin A. Piotrowski RT @JasonMBrodsky: New: Asked whether European FM emergency mtg. could mean triggering a mechanism that could result in international sanct… 2 minutes ago

PolymathUK

Katherine Harbord RT @ReutersIran: Europeans set to toughen Iran response over nuclear violations - diplomats https://t.co/FUObHF9C79 3 minutes ago

firstlastsecond

Delia Cummings Europeans set to toughen Iran response over nuclear violations:... https://t.co/bJEJbsbxEv 3 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Europeans set to toughen Iran response over nuclear violations: diplomats https://t.co/fm0PCG9BKG https://t.co/sldnlIJo0G 3 minutes ago

JasonMBrodsky

Jason Brodsky New: Asked whether European FM emergency mtg. could mean triggering a mechanism that could result in international… https://t.co/AkWgNspEFp 6 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Europeans Set To Toughen Iran Response Over Nuclear Violations – Diplomats https://t.co/P8YsgWUJ2G 7 minutes ago

BasuAshis

Ashis Basu RT @PHREUTERS: Europeans set to toughen Iran response over nuclear violations - diplomats ⁦@IrishJReuters⁩ https://t.co/X72zCcGf5A 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.