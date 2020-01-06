Global  

Weinstein charged with sexual assault in Los Angeles

BBC News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein charged with sexual assault in LA on same day he appears in New York court in separate case
News video: Harvey Weinstein Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Women in L.A. County: DA

Harvey Weinstein Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Women in L.A. County: DA 01:44

 As his criminal trial is poised to get underway in New York City, Harvey Weinstein on Monday was charged with additional sex crimes -- this time in Southern California -- following a lengthy investigation, prosecutors said.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sexual Assault Trial Of Harvey Weinstein Gets Underway In New York [Video]Sexual Assault Trial Of Harvey Weinstein Gets Underway In New York

CBS4's Naomi Ruchim reports new sexual misconduct charges were files against him in Los Angeles.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:01Published

Harvey Weinstein Appears In Court For Sex Assault Trial [Video]Harvey Weinstein Appears In Court For Sex Assault Trial

ET Canada has all the details on the beginning of Harvey Weinstein’s high stakes sex assault case. This trial marks the newest chapter in the #MeToo movement: answering to sexual assault and rape..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Is Charged With Sexual Assault In Los Angeles, As N.Y. Trial Begins

In one incident, Weinstein allegedly went to a hotel and raped a woman after pushing his way into her room. The second alleged assault took place the next...
NPR Also reported by •NewsyUSATODAY.comCBC.caJust JaredDeutsche WelleReutersFOXNews.comCTV News

Weinstein jury selection to start in NY; new charges in LA

NEW YORK (AP) — Potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s New York sexual assault trial are expected to fill a courtroom Tuesday as the former movie titan’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comCTV NewsReuters

