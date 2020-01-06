Global  

Daniele de Rossi: Italy World Cup winner and Roma legend retires aged 36

BBC News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Italian World Cup winner Daniele de Rossi announces his retirement from football at the age of 36.
