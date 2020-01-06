CFL’s Montreal Alouettes get new owners from Toronto company

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League have new owners. The CFL announced Monday the team now belongs to two executives of Crawford Steel — Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern. Spiegel is chairman of the board of the Toronto company while Stern is the chief executive officer. Crawford Steel is privately […]


