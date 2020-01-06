Global  

Jacob, 8, wanted a Toronto Maple Leafs cake. The bakery used the Maple Leaf Foods logo instead

CBC.ca Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Jacob's family picked up the cake from a bakery on their way to a Montreal hockey arena for his eighth birthday party Saturday. To their surprise, instead of the NHL team's logo, atop the cake was the logo for Maple Leaf Foods.
News video: Bakery Mishap: 8-Year-Old Toronto Maple Leafs Fan Gets The Wrong Cake

Bakery Mishap: 8-Year-Old Toronto Maple Leafs Fan Gets The Wrong Cake 01:15

 Jacob Bertrand is an 8-year-old hockey fan from Mascouche, Quebec. For his birthday, he wanted a Toronto Maple Leafs-themed cake, so his family put in a request at their local bakery.But when it was time to pick up the birthday cake, they were surprised to see the logo of meat packaging company,...

