Jacob, 8, wanted a Toronto Maple Leafs cake. The bakery used the Maple Leaf Foods logo instead
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Jacob's family picked up the cake from a bakery on their way to a Montreal hockey arena for his eighth birthday party Saturday. To their surprise, instead of the NHL team's logo, atop the cake was the logo for Maple Leaf Foods.
